North Myrtle Beach discusses 1 percent tax increase

North Myrtle Beach, SC -

NORTH MYRLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach City Council discussed the possibility of a 1 percent sales tax increase to help promote tourism.

While on a budget retreat Thursday and Friday, the council discussed the pros and cons of the idea.

Kelly Maddox, part owner at Blondes on the Beach, says upping the sales tax isn't the answer.

"I think it should be left alone for a while," she said. "I don't think we need an increase right now."

North Myrtle Beach resident Ken Way says if raising the tax brings in more tourists who bring in more money, it might not be a bad idea.

"If it brings in more tourist money it's probably worth the 1 percent as long as that 1 percent is going towards tourist dollars and not anywhere else," he said.

Maddox says she hasn't seen results from when Myrtle Beach raised their sales tax, adding it's just not worth it right now.

"I think it's a vicious cycle of trying to raise the taxes to get more tourism in here and I have not seen proof that it is bringing more tourism in," she said.

The North Myrtle Beach City Council has not taken any action on this issue.

