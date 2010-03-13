Gamecocks defeat Brown 8-4 in game one of doubleheader

From the University of South Carolina

Columbia, S.C. – Parker Bangs homered and drove in a career-high four RBI and starting pitcher Blake Cooper worked six innings to earn his third win of the year as South Carolina defeated Brown 8-4 in game one of a doubleheader. Game two of the doubleheader is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Cooper worked six innings and allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks to earn the victory.

He is 3-0 on the year. Brown starting pitcher Mark Gormley lasted only three-plus innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits with four walks and a strikeout. He is 0-1 for the season.

South Carolina broke ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning. Kyle Enders and Nick Ebert each singled to open the frame and would both score on a one-out double by Adam Matthews to right center. Matthews would then score as Parker Bangs drilled a RBI single to centerfield. Adrian Morales added a two-out RBI base hit as the Gamecocks built a four-run cushion.

The Bears cut Carolina's lead in half in the top of the third with a pair of runs. Cody Slaughter was hit by a pitch with one out followed by a walk to Nick Punal. Graham Tyler then knocked a single to right field scoring Slaughter followed by a sacrifice fly from Matt Colantonio to left field that plated home Punal.

South Carolina answered however in the bottom half of the frame as Bangs delivered again with a three-run homer.

With two outs and a 0-1 count, Bangs drilled his first home run of the season over the left centerfield wall to put Carolina on top 7-2. The Gamecocks added a single run in the fourth inning with Adrian Morales drawing a leadoff walk, stealing second base and scoring on Jackie Bradley Jr.'s RBI single. Brown would score two more runs in the eighth inning.