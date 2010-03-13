Gamecocks drop game 1 to No. 14/15 LSU, 5-0

From the University of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (9-12, 0-3 SEC) had five hits against one of the top pitchers in the Southeastern Conference but couldn't get a run as the Gamecocks fell, 5-0, to No. 14/15 LSU (19-4, 1-0 SEC) in game one of Saturday's doubleheader at Beckham Field.

The Tigers struck in the second for two, the first coming home on Jessica Mouse's RBI single. Mouse scored the second when she came home after Kirsten

South Carolina threatened in the bottom of the fifth, loading the bases on hits by senior Adele Voigt, freshman Hannah Milks and sophomore Lauren Lackey, the last two coming with two down. But LSU starter Cody Trahan got a strikeout to get out of the jam. Trahan (6-0) got the shutout, scattering the five hits while not walking a batter in seven innings. Trahan struck out eight.

Sophomore Kelsey Goodwin (0-6) allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out four. Milks extended her hitting streak to four games, while junior Laura Mendes stretched hers to three with a two-out double in the first. Shortridge drew a throw on her steal of second. LSU added three more in the fifth when Anissa Young lifted a fly ball to left that carried over the wall for a three-run blast.