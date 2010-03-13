The Irish Fest at The Market Common had fun, food and green ale

By Marla Branson - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Green beer, green hats, green beards… You saw it all at Irish Fest at The Market Common. It was one of many festivals along the Grand Strand drawing in crowds in search of a pot of gold, or maybe just a plastic cup of green ale. The Irish Fest featured inflatables for the kids, live music, food, drinks, face painting and even adoptable pets hoping to strike it lucky and find a new home. Most people were just enjoying the day and using it as an excuse to come together for a little fun… whether they are Irish or not.

When asked if he was Irish, Joseph Bonds said, "Absolutely, just for the day, Irish for the day. I love the party!"

North Myrtle beach wraps up at 4pm with a festival and parade and Myrtle Beach is going strong until 11pm on Ocean Blvd. with live music, drinks and food.

