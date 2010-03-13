Team Horry gets fired up for the Combat Challenge

By Marla Branson - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

Myrtle Beach is now the home of the national competition and it has Team Horry working even harder to make sure they come out on top.

County residents also benefit from Team Horry stepping up to the challenge. For the past 9 years, Team Horry and the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. has participated in the Combat Challenge and now they are ranked top ten in the world. Their success shows in the field too.

"They end up being able to do a lot more, they lift a lot more, they are stronger both aerobically and physically. This competition brings that out in them," said Trainer Michael Medeiros. "Their training is harder and they do a lot better on the job."

They were able to practice along side their biggest competition, the Fort Gordon fire team, and even though its tough, they feel the will stomp the competition.

"We can take ‘em" said Medeiros.

April marks the beginning of the competition season for the firefighters.

