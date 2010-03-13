Police chase ends with 2 people and deputy in hospital

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A multiple car collision in Marion County sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon, including a Marion County sheriff's deputy.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a high speed chase involving Marion police and other departments ended when the pursuing officer's vehicle collided with the suspect's vehicle. The suspect continued on and struck two more vehicles in a parking lot near IGA on Highway 501 Business.

Two people in the parking lot and the pursuing officer were injured in the collisions and taken to the Marion County Medical Center. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Dillon County Sheriff's Office said that Latta Police started the chase. The accident is still under investigation by the SCHP.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.