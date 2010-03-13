Concert to benefit Haiti relief

By Kyle Grainger - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A concert is planned for the House of Blues on Sunday afternoon to help benefit those rebuilding after an earthquake in Haiti.

Bill Hein, a local musician, has organized a concert at the House of Blues at 2pm called Project Haiti.

"There was one image in particular that got me started on it," said Hein. "So I just put together an idea, just came into my head, to get with House of Blues, who said yes immediately and do something for the people in Haiti through music.

In all 4 bands plan on performing along with other artists and there are also 10 raffle drawings available.

A $5 admission fee will go towards The American Red Cross Haitian Relief Fund.

