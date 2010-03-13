Loris checkpoint leads to arrests

By Kyle Grainger - bio | email

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Six people, including 1 fugitive were arrested after a traffic safety checkpoint in Loris Friday night.

"This is the whole purpose of the network, to bring resources to areas and agencies that have a need to promote traffic safety beyond what some of their current staffing and budgets allow for," said Sgt. John Bertang who heads up the network.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Law Enforcement Network conducted the check point on Main Street and in all 41 citations were issued for traffic violations. Statistics from the check point are as follows:

9 Driver's license violations

7 Insurance violations

4 Drug cases

4 Equipment violations

2 Open containers

4 Tag violations

5 Registration violations

3 Driving under suspensions

1 Fugitive

1 Child Restraint

Summary:

41 Citations

6 Arrests

3 Tows

In all 16 agencies took part in the traffic check, including Andrews, Aynor, Briarcliffe Acres, CCU, Conway, Constables, Georgetown PD, Georgetown S.O., Horry County PD, Horry County S.O., Loris, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle DPS, Surfside DPS, SC Highway Patrol, and SC Transport Police.

