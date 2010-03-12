Clemson tennis plays host to Miami Saturday

From Clemson University:

CLEMSON, SC - Clemson will play host to Miami in an Atlantic Coast Conference men's tennis match at the Hoke Sloan Tennis Center at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

Clemson is ranked 47th nationally and has a 13-0 record overall. Miami is 5-3 overall this season and is ranked 35th. This will be the first ACC match for the Tigers while the Hurricanes have a 0-1 record in ACC play.

The 13-0 start for Clemson is the second best beginning of a tennis season in school history. The 1969 team holds the school¹s record for the best start as that squad finished the season with a 16-0 record and won the ACC Championship for the first time in school history.

Clemson is led by Kevin Galloway with a 16-6 singles record overall and a 12-1 mark in dual matches. Teammate Carlos Alvarez is 13-4 overall in singles and is 10-0 in dual matches this season.

The 2010 season marks the 100th year of men's tennis at Tigertown. Clemson first sponsored men's tennis in 1910 when two Tiger tennis players entered the annual state tournament.