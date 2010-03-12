No. 5 CCU knocks off No. 4 Charleston Southern, 52-44

HIGH POINT, NC – Syndei Moss scored 26 points and the No. 5 seeded Coastal Carolina Chanticleers held No. 4 seed Charleston Southern to 28.1 percent shooting en route to a 52-44 victory in the quarterfinals of the 2010 Advance Auto Parts Women's Basketball Championship March 12.

Coastal Carolina advances to the Semifinals for the first time since 2006 and will play No. 1 seed Gardner-Webb Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. live on SportSouth/MASN.

Moss finished 11-of-19 from the field and scored 13 points in each half. Big South Defensive Player of the Year Amanda Stull recorded six steals and 13 points for the Chanticleers, while Katie White had 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Coastal Carolina is the first No. 5 seed to reach the Semifinals since Radford in 2004. It is also the Chanticleers' seventh trip to the Big South Semifinals during Alan LeForce's 13 seasons as head coach.

Kelsey Wasmer led Charleston Southern with 12 points, while Ali Schwagmeyer pulled down 12 rebounds for the Lady Buccaneers. Charleston Southern, which entered the game making 8.69 three-pointers a game, finished just 4-of-19 from beyond the arc for 21.1 percent. CSU was 16-of-57 overall from the field.

The game was a back-and-forth contest for the first six minutes, as the largest lead was just three points when Charleston Southern held a 9-6 advantage at 16:26 on Katie Tull's layup. Coastal Carolina's LeChell Rush would tie the game at the 15:03 mark with a jumper in the paint that made it 11-11. The Chanticleers then used an 8-0 run over the next six minutes to move ahead 19-11, and later increased their lead to as much as 11 points when Katie Ahaus hit a free throw to give Coastal a 25-14 advantage with 2:16 remaining in the first half.

Charleston Southern would use a Tina DeCarvalho three-pointer and a Tull layup to cut the deficit to six, but Moss hit a jumper in the closing seconds of the first half to give Coastal Carolina a 27-19 lead entering the break. Moss led all scorers with 13 points in the first half on 6-of-10 from the field, while Tull was CSU's leading scorer with nine markers. Charleston Southern's Schwagmeyer had eight rebounds in the opening stanza to lead all players. Coastal Carolina was 12-of-28 from the field (42.9 percent) in the first half, and held the Lady Buccaneers to just 24.1 percent from the floor on 7-of-29 attempts. CSU also struggled from long range, making 2-of-13 three-point attempts.

Moss opened the second half with a jumper that gave Coastal a 10-point lead at 29-19. But Charleston Southern used a 10-2 run in the next five minutes to make it a two-point game at 31-29 at the 14:29 mark. Following a scoreless two minutes, Moss scored Coastal's next six points to push the Chanticleer lead to eight, 37-29. She hit a three-pointer, made a layup and added a free throw in a 28-second stretch. Moss then connected on a jumper to give Coastal an 11-point advantage at 42-31 with 10:13 remaining.

Charleston Southern got within four points twice, the last coming with 2:49 remaining when Shay Jones hit a layup to make the score 46-42. CSU would get no closer, as the Chanticleers closed out the game with free throws in between a Helen Terry jumper for the final margin.