Plans move forward for new rec center in Conway

By Chandi Lowry

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - By 2011, the City of Conway could be welcoming a state-of-the-art recreation center along Mill Pond Road.

Foster Hughes, director of the City of Conway Parks and Recreation, says the two-story, $5.1 million recreation center has a strong potential to bring a multitude of positive changes to Conway.

"Currently, the city doesn't have a lot of meeting space, so that's going to open things up," he said. "We are going to be able to provide [many more] special events and activities in the area. This area is going to be booming."

Hughes says city council has already approved the 60,000 square foot building that includes a regulation-sized indoor swimming pool, two basketball courts, an indoor track, and weight and aerobics rooms.

"It's been a long time coming," Hughes confessed. "It's been highly anticipated and it's just a very exciting time for the City of Conway."

Many residents expressed the same desire for such a building to be built in their town, echoing the building is long overdue.

"I just can't wait to see the results and I think it will be fantastic for the city," said Conway resident Tony Grainger.

Council approved a contract with Dargan Construction and work on the recreation center should begin in July 2011.

