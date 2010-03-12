NMB officials clear the air on proposed Harley biker event

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Despite the City of North Myrtle Beach promising to enforce biker ordinances during the spring months, a number of residents remain on edge that a proposed biker event could be more of a nuisance than a benefit for the seaside town.

City officials are coming forward Friday to address the concerns, many of which stem from a proposed spring biker event by Horry County Councilman Harold Worley and businessman Mark Lazarus.

An original request for the Harley Owner's Group Convention specifies the need for a special events permit for the pavilion and amusement park area on Main Street and Ocean Boulevard from May 18-22. Plans reveal 40 vendors and more than 30 tents would line the streets and cover an estimated 50 percent of the requested venue.

Before plans move forward, city spokeswoman Nicole Aiello says the Harley Davidson Corporation must apply for and receive a City of North Myrtle Beach business license for a motorcycle rental business at a location on the pavilion property on Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. Should that business license be granted, the corporation may apply for a tent permit for the business property that would only allow for 20 percent coverage.

City officials say only merchandise that is sold in the Horry Davidson Corporation store will be able to be displayed in the tents, with no sales taking place outside of the building. All workers must be HDC employees and have W-2 forms.

The big question remains, however, if the event will move forward as planned. Aiello says as of March 12, the Harley Davidson Corporation has yet to apply for a business permit to move the event forward.

"Keep in mind that this is not a rally and the city is not promoting this venue or denying it, as long as the business acts within our ordinance," officials wrote in a breakdown of the proposal Friday. "As usual, the city will be enforcing all of our ordinances -- noise, speeding, littering -- during all May events and all year long."

Harley Davidson officials say the North Myrtle Beach area is the company's top choice for the five-day event held each year during the week before Memorial Day. It would be the only biker event held in North Myrtle Beach for the year.

