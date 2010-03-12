Agents seize 13,200 grams of pot in Marion drug investigation

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 24-year-old man is under arrest in Marion Friday, accused of bringing more than 13,000 grams of marijuana into the county.

Derek Jayson Brown, 24, of Marion, was arrested by agents with the Marion County Combined Drug Unit and Gang Task Force for trafficking 10 to 100 pounds of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within proximity of a school.

Sheriff Mark Richardson says agents seized 13,440 grams of pot from Brown with a street value worth of $67,200. During the arrest, an undisclosed amount of money was also seized.

Officials in Marion County urge the citizens of Marion County to take a stand against illegal drugs and to report any suspicious activity to the Marion County Combined Drug Unit at (843) 423-2056.

The Florence County Sheriff's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police Department and SLED assisted with the investigation.

