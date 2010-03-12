ICAC Task Force nets 188th online predator arrest

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A 27-year-old Manning man is behind bars after an undercover internet sting led to his arrest on March 11.

William Mathis Ardis was arrested on one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable up to 10 years in prison. Ardis also faces an additional charge of dissemination of obscene material to a minor, also a felony offense punishable up to 10 years in prison.

Arrest warrants allege Ardis solicited sex on the internet from an individual he believed to be a young girl on Jan. 6. While he thought he was communicating with a minor, he was talking with an undercover investigator for the South Carolina Attorney General's Office.

A search warrant executed on Ardis' residence led to the seizure of one laptop, a floppy disk and a flashdrive.

Bond is pending for Ardis. Assistance in the investigation and Ardis' arrest was provided by the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office and the City of Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

