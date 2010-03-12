10th annual event brings back beauty to Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - In its 10th year, officials with the City of Florence hope a little downtown spring cleaning will help bring back the beauty Florence has to offer its residents.

On March 27 from 8 a.m. to noon, the City of Florence and Keep Florence Beautiful will hold the Great American Cleanup. After the cleanup, a volunteer appreciation luncheon will be held at Timrod Park for all volunteers.

For more information and to register, call (843) 665-3113

