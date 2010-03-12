Firefighters hit the streets to boost Red Cross funds

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Firefighters will be taking off their boots and hitting the streets of Williamsburg County on March 19 in a mass effort to reel in funds for disaster services.

Williamsburg County Fire, EMS and Disaster Preparedness, E-911 and Hemingway Police and Fire are joining forces to stand in the streets to collect donations for the American Red Cross. Residents will have the opportunity to drop a donation into a boot between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., in addition from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at designated intersections in Kingstree, Hemingway and Greeleyville.

Since July 1, the area Red Cross has assisted 84 Williamsburg County residents who have been victims of home fires. Of the group, 32 have been children.

The chapter has provided close to $12,000 in financial assistance. From July 1, 2008 to June 30, 2009, the Red Cross assisted 171 Williamsburg County residents and provided close to $28,000 in financial assistance.

"We just want to do our part to get the figures up for our local Red Cross," said Hemingway Police Chief Bryan Todd. "People have contributed to Haiti and we appreciate that, but we have to get the donations to provide the local support in our own communities."

