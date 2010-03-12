CCU to break ground on campus chapel

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The spiritual needs of students and faculty at Coastal Carolina University are in the spotlight this week as school officials unveiled plans to construct a campus chapel.

Sarah and A. Edward Jackson III of Myrtle Beach and officials with the Coastal Educational Foundation have signed a memorandum for the construction of a non-denominational chapel to help serve those on campus. The chapel will be located across University Boulevard .

"I attended Coastal from 1966 to 1968, and I thought the campus should have had a chapel even back then," said Edward Jackson, a Myrtle Beach real estate developer who is active in his church and community. "While I was a student I took classes under the late Ron Lackey, who was the college chaplain at that time. He was a great inspiration to me; he's the reason I do what I do."

The facility will be owned by the Coastal Educational Foundation, the nonprofit organization that receives charitable gifts in support of the University. According to the agreement, the Jacksons will fund the construction of the chapel building and parking lot as well as the cost of architectural and engineering services.



The Jacksons and University officials foresee the chapel serving students, faculty, alumni and staff members of all faiths for a variety of uses such as memorial services, weddings, campus group functions and other special occasions.



According to the Jacksons' wishes, the chapel's traditional architecture and woodland setting will complement the natural landscape of the university.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.