NMB police search for vending machine thieves

NMB police search for vending machine thieves

North Myrtle Beach, SC -

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A rash of multiple vending machine thefts in North Myrtle Beach has police officers looking for two individuals they believe to be tied to the crimes.

While details remain limited about the thefts, a reward is being offered by one of the victims for the arrest and conviction of these suspects.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to call Detective Sgt. Paul Sheets of the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department at (843) 280-5519.

