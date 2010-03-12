Brunswick man sentenced to up to 15 years on sex crimes

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A man from Brunswick County pleaded guilty Thursday to sexual crimes involving a minor.

David Alexander Sylvia pleaded guilty to one count of first degree sexual offense with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. He was sentenced to serve 12-15 years in prison.

Sylvia, who was 22 at the time of the crimes, admitted to committing sexual acts against a 5-year-old girl over the Thanksgiving holidays in November 2009.

Sylvia also confessed to molesting two other girls in South Carolina and Florida. In exchange for pleading guilty Thursday, prosecutors agreed not to pursue charges in those states.

Sylvia has been under psychiatric care for the past decade for a variety of issues, including bipolar disorder.

Judge Ola Lewis ordered Sylvia to undergo a full psychiatric evaluation in the Department of Corrections and to complete sex offender treatment courses. He will be required to register as a sex offender and subject to GPS monitoring for the rest of his life.

