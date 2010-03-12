Police arrest suspected bank robber

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police have arrested a man they say robbed a bank late Friday morning.

Horry County Police responded to the Waccamaw Bank at 112 Waccamaw Medical Park Dr. in Conway shortly before noon. Witnesses said the suspect entered the bank with a gun and demanded money from the tellers. He fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A short time after the robbery, the suspect vehicle was located on Carolina Forest Boulevard and the suspect was arrested after a traffic stop.

The FBI charged Sean Francis Schaffner, 41, with armed bank robbery, following last Friday's bank robbery at Waccamaw Bank. He is currently being held at J. Reuben Detention Center.

Schaffner is being investigated as a possible suspect in two other area bank robberies.

According to officials, Schaffner is also the brother of Chad Schaffner, who was arrested as a suspect for robbing banks across the southeast. He was arrested when a former Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper recognized him after seeing his picture on the news.

Authorities believe her robbed banks in Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and North and South Carolina.

The Waccamaw Bank robbery is currently under investigation by Horry County detectives and agents with the FBI.

According to HCPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Kegler, this is the second time in a week that Horry County officers have arrested suspected bank robbers shortly after the robbery occurred. On March 5, a bank robbery occurred at First Palmetto Bank, 10207 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Within 15 minutes, the suspect vehicle was located by officers in Little River and four suspects were arrested after a short pursuit.

