Suspect in CVS robberies arrested

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County investigators have arrested a man in connection with a pair of robberies at a pharmacy in Murrells Inlet and seized drugs and guns from the suspects home.

Jason Michael Cooke, 20, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested March 5 and charged him with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of Schedule II narcotics with the intent to distribute. Since his arrest and after further investigation, Cooke has been charged with an additional count of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Investigators say the charges all stem from the armed robberies that occurred on Feb. 3 and March 1 at the CVS in Murrells Inlet.

During the investigation, deputies served a search warrant on Cooke's home and seized more than 500 prescription pills, two handguns and clothing that was possibly worn by Cooke during the robberies.

Cooke was arrested at a motel in Myrtle Beach. He is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on a $170,000 bond.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.