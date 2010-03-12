Recycled Percussion to perform at Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Recycled Percussion, a high-energy 'junk rock' power percussion band featured on NBC's "America's Got Talent," will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, in the Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University.

General admission is $15; alumni, senior citizens (65+) and Osher Lifelong Learner Institute Members-$10; teens, 11 through 17 and children, 10 and under-$5. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Recycled Percussion's third place ranking on the fourth season of "America's Got Talent" kicked off the national touring schedule for the group that began at a high school talent show in 1995. Recycled Percussion plays numerous genres including reggae, techno, blues, classic rock, hip hop and others. Band members include leader and percussionist Justin Spencer, electric guitarist Jimmy Magoon, percussionist Ryan Vezina and D.J., spinmaster, keyboardist and vocalist Todd Griffin, also known as ‘DJ Pharaoh.'

Performing on everything from their signature ‘trash' kits, including plastic buckets, huge ladders, mortar casings and giant 50-gallon containers, the band creates music that is sophisticated in construction and brilliantly executed.

For tickets or more information, call the Wheelwright Box Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 843-349-2502.

