Pet of the Week - Valerie

By Paula Caruso - bio | email

GEORGETOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - We've got another beautiful dog to show you this week.

Valerie is a "Beabull" - a beagle and bulldog mix! The staff at the St. Frances Animal Center estimates Valerie to be about 9 months old.

She is a very good looking dog, with sandy brown patches on a white fur coat. Even though Valerie is not a newborn puppy, she still has puppy energy and enthusiasm. She also listens well and is crate trained.

She would be the perfect companion for a single person or a great addition to a family, as she loves attention!

For more information on Valerie, call or visit the St. Frances Animal Center (843) 546-0780.

