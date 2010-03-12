Donald Trump returns with new crop of celebrities hoping to win - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Donald Trump returns with new crop of celebrities hoping to win for charity

(NBC) - A new potpourri of celebrities starts working for 'The Donald', millionaire businessman Donald Trump, on Sunday.

"If it's cleaning toilets with toothbrushes, I don't care," said Sharon Osbourne.

Rocker Bret Michaels was even more definitive.

"I can party hard and work hard and get it done," he said.

The chance to win 250 thousand dollars for charity is a strong motivator for the contestants to take part in "The Celebrity Apprentice," but comedian Carol Leifer also has a much simpler one.

"You see the hair, his hair on TV. I just had to see it up close and personal," she said.

"It's kinda like the Smithsonian," Leifer said, "You can't touch it or go within three feet of it."

For ousted Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, raising money for kids with pediatric cancer may be job one.

"I keep reminding myself that this is about helping those kids," Blagojevich said.

Based on his near constant repudiation, to fellow contestants and others, of the legal charges against him, reputation repair appears to run a close second.

"I'm prepared to do just about anything that's honest and forthright and gets the job done," Blagojevich said.

The work required to get the job done caught some of the celebrities off guard.

"You just work ridiculous hours," said Australian chef Curtis Stone. "We're doing 15-16-17 hours a day and working around the clock in a stressful environment."

Inevitably, stress leads to tension.

"Somebody always seems to crack and they lose it," said Trump.

However, the one who doesn't, will walk away the winner, much like Joan Rivers last spring.

"It's gonna be a blast," said Osbourne.

This season's cast also includes former baseball star Darryl Strawberry, comedian Sinbad, singer Cyndi Lauper and gold medal winning track star Michael Johnson.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.

