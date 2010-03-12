Hundreds show up for casino jobs

By A.J. Ross - bio | email

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of people showed up at the Sun Cruz Casino port in Little River to try their luck at landing a new job. The owners of the new casino boat are hoping to fill 200 vacant positions by next month.

Robert Weisberg, a part-owner of the new casino boat, says he is looking forward to bringing business back to the Little River community. So far he and his partner have invested more than $1 million into the new ship and surrounding docks.

"We're just delighted to be able to make this economic investment back into the community," said Weisberg. "This boat is a world class boat and it's going to blow people's minds when they see it. It's going to be a real value-added attraction to the Myrtle Beach waterfront."

The new boat is an attraction that will need workers from all types of backgrounds. Weisberg says they are now looking to hire within 13 different categories ranging from casino dealers and hospitality workers to marine experts and security personnel.

Paula Bender, a previous Sun Cruz employee, says it's been hard finding work since Sun Cruz closed its doors in December.

"It's been very hard not knowing how you're going to pay bills and everything," said Bender. "Now with these jobs we can get back on track again, you know everybody could get caught up."

Randy Good, another previous Sun Cruz employee, says he was shocked by the number of people who showed up looking for work.

"It shows how many people locally are out of jobs when you sit out here and you see people coming through," said Good. "There's a gentlemen who used to own the boat next door who came in here and applied for a job."

Weisberg says there were hundreds of people already in line before the job fair officially started Thursday morning. Another job fair is already planned for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

