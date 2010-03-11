2010 Census mean millions of dollars at stake

By Trey Paul - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – You should be expecting your 2010 Census form and Horry County leaders say there is a lot at stake.

"Basically money," said Horry County Councilman Gary Loftus, chairman of the Horry County's Complete Count Committee. "What it means is it takes less pressure off the local governments having to raise revenue from the local people if we have more federal dollars. That's simple enough."

What many don't know is that state funding is up for grabs, which could go towards roads and schools.

"I didn't know there was any money at all. I just thought you fill it out and they use it for information," Michelle Rahner commented.

Missy Garrison added, "I have a kid in kindergarten. She'll be there for the next 12 years, and if it helps her out, I can take the time to do it."

Garrison says she received an automated call from Horry County Schools urging her to fill out the form.

"South Carolina was the 46th worst state in census reporting, and Horry County was next to last among South Carolina counties," Loftus said, adding if enough people are counted, Horry County could see a seventh Congressional district centered between Myrtle Beach and Florence. "That means 18 percent more representation in Congress; that means another opportunity to get someone on the transportation committee and get more funding for I-73."

