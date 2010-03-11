Clemson defeats William & Mary 4-3

From Clemson University:

CLEMSON, SC - Gera Boryachinskiy defeated Ilja Orre at number six singles 6-2, 6-7, 6-1 at number six singles in clinching the match and giving Clemson a 4-3 win over William & Mary in a men's intercollegiate tennis match at Clemson, SC Thursday evening.

With the win, Clemson is now 13-0 overall, while William & Mary falls to 12-7 overall this season. The Tigers are ranked 47th nationally, while William & Mary is ranked 53rd according to the latest national poll.

The 13-0 start for Clemson is the second best beginning of a season in school history. The 1969 team holds the school record for the best start as this team finished the year with a 16-0 record. The 1969 squad was Clemson's first ACC Championship team in men¹s tennis.

William and Mary won the doubles point and took a 1-0 lead. The Tigers won at number one and number two singles.

Carlos Alvarez defeated Keziel Juneau of William and Mary at number one singles 7-5, 6-1. Kevin Galloway defeated the Tribe¹s Sebastien Vidal at number two singles 6-2, 6-1.

Clemson's Zachary Rigsby defeated Adrian Vodislav at number four singles to give the Tigers a three to one advantage.

However, Jamie Whiteford defeated the Tigers' Wes Moran at number three singles 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to narrow the Tigers¹ lead to 3-2. The Tribes' Anton Andersson defeated Clemson's Moritz Dettinger at number five singles 6-4, 7-6 to knot the team score 3-3 setting up the number six singles contest as the deciding match.

Clemson will play host to ACC foe Miami on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the Tigers' next action. This is the first ACC match of the year for the Tigers.