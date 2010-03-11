CCU women’s basketball duo earns 5 all-conference honors

From Coastal Carolina University:

HIGH POINT, N.C.- Coastal Carolina University women's basketball senior Amanda Stull was selected as the Big South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year and All-Big South Second Team, while teammate junior Sydnei Moss was also named to the All-Big South Second Team for the second year, announced by the league on Thursday, March 11 in High Point, N.C.

Stull led the Big South and ranks 19th in the nation with 3.0 steals per game and a .489 three-point field goal percentage. She is second on the team with 2.3 assists per game and also averages 3.6 rebounds per game overall and in conference play, and has grabbed 61 defensive rebounds this season.

She collected a season-high nine rebounds at Campbell on Nov. 16. The 5-11 guard has 10 blocks on the season, with seven coming in conference action. Stull has made her mark in the Coastal Carolina record books as she currently ranks fourth with 231 career-steals, seventh in assists with 274, and is second for games played with 113.

She also was at the top of D-1 NCAA rankings in three-point percentage of .667 for the weeks of Dec. 6-13.

Stull is the second women's basketball player in Coastal Carolina history to be selected as the league's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Stull is biology major with a concentration in pre-pharmacy with a 3.94 G.P.A.

The Rushville, ID, native was the 31st Athlete at Coastal Carolina to earn ESPN The Magazine Academic All-American honors as she was named to the Third Team. Prior to that, Stull was chosen ESPN/CoSIDA Academic All-American District III First Team last two seasons. She was selected to the All-Big South Academic Team last season.

Moss leads the team with 14.9 points per game and is tied for second in the Big South with 15.9 points a contest in conference play. She also leads the team in rebounding with 6.4 per game.

The South Augusta, SC, native posted six double-doubles this season, recorded five 20-plus points scoring games and had the team high in points 15 games and 13 in rebounding. She scored her 900th career point at Radford as she finished the game with a game-high 17 points. The 5-10 forward scored a career-high 29 points against Charleston Southern (Jan. 9).

Moss leads the team and is second in the Big South with a .779 free-throw percentage. Moss also averages 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Stull, Moss and the No. 5 seeded Chanticleers will open Big South Tournament play in the Millis Center at High Point, N.C. against No. 4 Charleston Southern on March 12 at 2 p.m.