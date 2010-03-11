Unemployment rate stays consistent in Florence Co. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Unemployment rate stays consistent in Florence Co.

Florence County, SC -

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Unemployment rates increased in all South Carolina counties in January, according to figures released by the State Employment Security Commission Wednesday.

Although all counties in the state are feeling the effects of a slumping economy, in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, Florence County has managed to maintain an unemployment rate that is consistently better than surrounding counties.

In January, 13.5 percent of people in Florence County were unemployed, according to the ESC. Florence Workforce Center Area Director Cindy Rogers said Florence County has not been as affected by job losses because there is a diversity of industry in the county.

"I think you have diversification in manufacturing," Rogers said. "You have a lot of different types of manufacturers rather than in some of the rural counties where there was an enormous amount of textiles."

Rogers said Florence County also offers attractive transportation options, and the area offers amenities executives are trying to find while also providing a large group of people willing to work in manufacturing.

As a hub for growth, Rogers said more than 15,000 people from outside Florence County currently work at jobs inside the county.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

    Horry County officials have initiated an outdoor burning ban due to weather conditions.

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    A Coastal Carolina University student was arrested this week after allegedly trying to take pictures under a female student’s dress after agreeing to take part in a study she was conducting.

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

