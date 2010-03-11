Myrtle Beach honors state champion ladies

By Justin Felder - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach High School's state champion girl's basketball team enjoyed a celebration in their honor. The Seahawks beat Daniel High School in overtime in the Class 3A state championship game, played at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.

Myrtle Beach is getting used to winning state championships. With the boys winning in basketball two years ago and the football team bringing home a trophy last year, the girl's basketball team was happy to share in the winning tradition.

"It feels real good to know that women, ladies can win a state championship," said Myrtle Beach star guard Khadijah Sessions. "The whole basketball thing, football is boys. Now we've proved we're just as capable of winning a state championship as they are."

The Seahawk ladies were a favorite all season long. They were also one of the top teams in past seasons, but came up just short.

"We've been waiting for this ever since last year," said Myrtle Beach forward DJ Hunter. "I'm so proud of my team. We worked so hard throughout the whole season, and practice and going to camps. It's been great."

It's been great all around, many fans traveled to Columbia for the state championship game. The team has enjoyed the extra attention.

"It's watching the girls and the way they carry themselves," said Myrtle Beach head coach Brian Kiper. "They're walking in the halls, smile on their face, extra beat in their step. That's what I enjoy the most. I'm very proud of them and very happy for them."

Myrtle Beach junior Blake Holt was also honored for winning an individual wrestling state championship.

