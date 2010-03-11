Coast Guard stops search in Intracoastal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for a boater in the Intracoastal Waterway.

According to Lt. Commander Ryan Rhodes, the Coast Guard only received one distress call and discontinued the search Thursday night after searching the area and finding nothing. Rhodes added they received no reports of overdue or unreported vessels.

Leslie Yancey, spokeswoman for Horry County Fire Rescue, says the USCG received reports a boat was taking on water just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Coast Guard crews were able to track a signal from the boat back to an area near the Socastee Bridge, but were unable locate the boater.

Rhodes of the Georgetown County Coast Guard says rescue teams were unable to dispatch a helicopter to search for the boater by air due to poor visibility and weather conditions.

