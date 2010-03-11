Don't Jump!

(NBC) – If you happen to be walking through New York's Midtown park beginning March 26 and you see a figure gazing down from a building don't worry, it's just art.

On Tuesday, the first piece of art called "Event Horizon" was placed on top of a building that houses New York offices.

"We have a new staffer here at our offices at 204 Fifth Avenue; he doesn't say much, and spends most of his time up on the roof, gazing at the skyline," the company said on its Web site.

However, the New York Police Department wants to alert the public that the new addition to the office building is not a real person gearing up to jump. Police spokesman Paul Browne says they were worried the sculptures would spark 911 calls of possible jumpers.

"Looked up, and it looked like there was a guy on the edge of the roof," said Morgan Schulz.

Schulz was pushing a stroller through Madison Square Park when she noticed the statue and just had to take pictures.

"The color made it seem like it wasn't quite real. And now, looking at it so life-like, sometimes it shimmers. It almost seems like it's moving," said Schulz.

The work by British artist Antony Gormley consists of 31 life-size figures of the artist's body cast in iron and glass fiber.

The sculptures will be installed on pathways, sidewalks and rooftops of buildings surrounding Madison Square Park for an exhibit beginning March 26.

In remarks distributed to the press about the installation, artist Gormley said he wanted to "play with the city and the people's perceptions."

"My intention is to get the sculptures as close to the edge of the buildings as possible. The field of the installation should have no defining boundary," he said.

Mayor Bloomberg downplayed worries that the statues will scare people.

"I haven't seen it," confessed the Mayor. "You know, I think that New York will adjust very quickly."

Gormley's exhibit will be on view through August 15.

