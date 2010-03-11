Man wins lawsuit against Atlantic Beach over open records

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina town has agreed to pay $5,000 in legal fees to a man who sued after being denied Town Council agendas, minutes and other public records.

Paul Curry reached an agreement with Atlantic Beach a few months ago and said on Thursday he wants prosecutors to file charges against the town manager who refused to release the records.

State law says anyone who willfully violates the state's Freedom of Information Act can be found guilty of a misdemeanor.

Curry sued the town in 2005 and the sides reached an agreement in January. The settlement calls for the town to stop writing down the names, addresses and license plates of people asking for public information.

Prosecutors and Atlantic Beach officials didn't return phone calls seeking comment.

