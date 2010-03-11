Drop in flood insurance rates could be on horizon for Horry Co.

By Laura Thomas - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Emergency management officials in Horry County are working to keep residents safe and lower flood insurance rates in the area through a program called "Community Rating System" that is run by the National Flood Insurance Program.

Alicia Bastian, an emergency planner, says that if the county is accepted in the program, the move would lower insurance rates across Horry County by a total of $300,000.

"Once we enter into the program, you will see reduced insurance policies that will come out," said Bastian. "As we get better into the program, you'll have more of a reduction."

Bastian says that if the county is accepted into the CRS program, people who live in the county could see a reduction in their flood insurance by about 5 percent in October. She adds that this reduction would not apply to anyone who lives in city limits, only for people who live in the county.

According to Bastian, residents in a flood zone could see a yearly reduction of $25. Residents who aren't in a flood zone could see a drop of $14.

The CRS scale goes from 1-10, and the county will be coming into the system at a 9 rating.

Randy Webster, the Emergency Management Director in Horry County says they will work to improve that rating.

"It's going to be a long process, that will take a lot of years to get where we want to be," said Webster. "But it's a huge step from where we've been."

If Horry County is accepted into the program, residents could see the 5 percent reductions in October.

