Conway National Bank honors two employees

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - The Conway National Bank is honoring one of its employees for their continued service and promoting another, officials announced Thursday.

Mary Harrelson has been recognized for her 10 years of continued service to the Grand Strand bank. A native of Horry County, she is a graduate of Loris High School and lives in Conway with her husband and two children.

Harrelson is a bookkeeper at the Operations and Administration Center in Conway.

Conway National Bank officials have also announced Tammy L. Scarberry has been promoted to the position of vice president.

A native of Logan County, WV, Scarberry has worked at the Conway National Bank for 18 years. She is a loan officer and loan supervisor at the bank's Myrtle Beach Office.

The Conway National Bank was founded in 1903 and has 14 offices in Horry and Georgetown counties.

