Flach invited to NCAA Championships

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – USC swimmer Michael Flach has earned an invitation to the 2010 NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championship as the meet's official psych sheet was released on Wednesday.

The men's championships run Mar. 25 – 27 in Columbus, OH.

Flach, a freshman from Annandale, VA, finished the season ranked 21st in the country in the 500-yard freestyle as he posted the second fastest time in school history at the SEC Championships last month in Athens, GA. He won the league's first bronze medal and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors with his time of 4:19.37, the second-fastest in school history.

The Gamecock will also compete in the 200 freestyle and 200 butterfly, as he earned provisional qualifying times in both events during the season.

This will mark the 13th consecutive year of the South Carolina men's team to be represented at the NCAA Championships.

The Gamecock divers will to punch their own tickets at the NCAA Championships this weekend as they compete at the NCAA Zone B Diving Regionals in Atlanta, GA.

