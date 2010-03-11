Conway man pleads guilty to running over girlfriend

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for running over and killing his girlfriend while attempting to run over another man who broke his

jaw.



Christopher Skeens, 23, was sentenced on Wednesday to up to six years in prison as a youthful offender. But the sentence was suspended and he won't have to spend a day behind bars if he successfully completes three years of probation.

Authorities say Skeens ran over 19-year-old Erica Nordman last April at a home near Conway. The couple had dated for about three years.

Skeens' lawyer says his client killed his girlfriend while trying to run over another man who had just broken his jaw after he tried to break up a fight.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.