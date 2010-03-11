GPS tracking device prompts scare at Horry Co. school

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - A device found strapped underneath one woman's car has caused quite the scare Thursday afternoon at Socastee Elementary School.

Horry County Police were dispatched to the school in Horry County aftera parent picking up her child noticed something suspicious underneath her car. The woman proceeded to call police, who roped off the area until a bomb squad arrived on scene.

Teal Britton, spokeswoman for Horry County Schools, was told by an assistant principal at Socastee Elementary that the "device" turned out to be a GPS tracking device. It is unknown at this time who placed the device underneath the woman's car.

Despite a heavy police presence in the area, students at Socastee Elementary School have already been released from classes for the day. Socastee High School is dismissing students as normal.

Teal says there is no immediate threat to those in the immediate area, but does caution of traffic congestion due to a heavy police presence.

