Yemassee man faces federal firearm charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Pawning a rifle at a Charleston pawn shop has landed a 33-year-old in hot water with the law.

Henry L. Mulligan, 33, of Yemassee, SC, is facing charges in a two-count federal indictment with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and making a false statement in connection with the attempted purchase of a firearm.

Investigators allege Mulligan attempted to pawn a rifle at a pawn shop in August 2009 and falsely represented on a federal form that he was not a convicted felon. According to federal law, he is not allowed to be in possession of a firearm at any time.

The maximum penalty Mulligan could face is a $250,000 fine and 10 years in prison.

