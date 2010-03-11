Felon charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A 30-year-old felon prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a federal indictment Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Kevin McDonald says Charleston Police responded to a domestic disturbance in February 2009 on Sheppard Street, where a loaded firearm was discovered on the property. An indictment alleges the firearm was in possession of Niram Phoenix, 30, of Charleston.

Phoenix, who by federal law was not allowed to be in possession of the gun due to a past criminal record, now faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charleston Police Department.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.