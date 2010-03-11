2 charged with having stolen flat screen TVs

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two Myrtle Beach men were arrested Wednesday night after police say there we caught with a pair of flat screen televisions that were stolen from a Murrells Inlet golf course.

Officers with Horry County Police were called to the TPC Golf Course at 1199 TPC Blvd. in Murrells Inlet around 8:20 p.m. when an alarm went off. Investigators found a broken window, and say two 55-inch flat screen televisions were stolen from the building.

Investigation let officers to the Coastal Grande Mall in Myrtle Beach, where Alvin Kevin Mays, 29, and Roosevelt Evans, 23, were arrested after officers found them with the TVs. Police say Mays and Evans bought the flat screens from two other individuals.

Both men have been charged with receiving stolen goods over $1,000.

The burglary remains under investigation at this time.

