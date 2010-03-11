Former USC catcher nominated for CWS Legends Team

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Former USC catcher Landon Powell is a nominee for the College World Series Legends Team that will be honored at the 2010 College World Series in Omaha.

The Legends Team will represent those student-athletes who had the best CWS performances in the 60 years the event has been played at Rosenblatt Stadium.

Powell played in the College World Series three consecutive years (2002, 2003, 2004) and named twice to the CWS All-Tournament Team in 2002 and 2004. He had nine hits, six RBI and a HR as the Gamecocks finished as National Runner-Up in the 2002 CWS.

Powell is currently with the Oakland A's. He was a two-time All-SEC selection at catcher (2003, 2004) and earned All-America honors in 2004 as well.

The team will have 27 members: two student-athletes per fielding position, four pitchers, two designated hitters, three head coaches and two "utility players." The utility players will be determined after fan voting and represent those student-athletes deserving recognition who may not have been selected by fans, media and coaches at a particular position.

From the list of names, fans are encouraged to cast a vote for the best players, best coaches based solely on their performance during the NCAA Men's College World Series.

However, 2010's CWS will be the last event played in Omaha's Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium. Voting for the CWS Legends Team begins March 11 and run until Noon on April 16. Tickets go on sale April 3.

To vote, visit www.ncaa.com/cwslegends/index.html.