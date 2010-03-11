Chanticleer’s golf program to present the 2010 General Hackler Championship

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – CCU'S men's golf program is proud to host the nationally-renowned General Jim Hackler Championship.

The event will take place March 14-15 at the TPC of Myrtle Beach in Murrells Inlet. This is the eight straight year that TPC of Myrtle Beach has hosted the event.

This year's field is one of the best in the program's history, as 10 of the 12 teams played in last year's NCAA Regionals, with two advancing to the NCAA Championship (Duke and Wake Forest).

It also features the last six team champions of the tournament, including Pepperdine (2004), Coastal Carolina (2005), East Tennessee State (2006), Lamar (2007) and Wake Forest (2008 and 2009).

The General Hackler Championship is named in honor of the late United States Air Force General James F. Hackler, Jr., a long-time supporter of Chanticleer golf.

Coastal Carolina also has previously honored Hackler with the naming of the Coastal men's and women's golf program's Hackler Trophy.

The trophy is awarded annually to the individual chosen on an established record of academic achievement, dedicated to the ideals of citizenship, devotion to preserving the integrity in the playing of the game of golf, and abilities as a golfer with special emphasis on the scholar-athlete's sportsmanship and attitude toward fulfilling his or her potential in the game.

