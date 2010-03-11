Coker College to present Auction to Action

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Coker College Athletic Department will hold their first ever "Auction to Action" fundraiser on Saturday. The auction will be held at Prestwood Country Club starting at 5:30 p.m.

The night will feature dinner, cocktails, a silent auction and keynote speaker Houston Nutt.

Nutt is the head football coach at the University of Mississippi, where he recently guided the Rebels to a 9-4 record, including a 21-7 win over Oklahoma State in the 2010 Cotton Bowl and a No. 20 national ranking. A three-time SEC Coach of the Year selection, Nutt is the brother of Coker Men's Basketball Assistant Coach, Dennis Nutt.

Some of the items that will be up for grabs at auction are: autographed jerseys from Michael Jordan, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Archie Manning, Darren McFadden, Felix Jones and Stephen Curry; four free nights at Harrah's Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas; a three night stay at a Sarasota Beach front condo; a Lake Tahoe Ski Weekend package and much, much more.

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by contacting Wes Daniels at 843-383-8178 or wdaniels@coker.edu.

