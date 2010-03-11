Consider This - Radio performance tax

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

If you listen to local radio, a proposed tax could dramatically impact your listening experience. Pending legislation in Congress, if passed, would levy a performance tax on local radio stations. This performance tax is a fee that record labels want the government to impose on local radio stations simply for providing music to their listeners.

Consider This: In recent years, record companies have seen sales fall, as more listeners download music. But that's not radio's fault. In fact, local stations promote music sales by exposing artists to listeners in the first place. By pushing a tax on local radio, it seems record labels and artists are biting the hand that feeds them.

Additionally, this proposed tax could be devastating to small, locally-owned and minority-owned stations that might have to switch to all-talk formats or shut down altogether. Do we really want to force some radio stations to go dark so Madonna and her record label can earn an extra million?

Local stations along the Grand Strand like Star 92.1, Easy 105.9 and Bob FM, as well as Pee Dee favorites Eagle 92.9 and Sunny 105.5, could all be negatively affected if this legislation passes.

Free, over-the-air radio is critical to our communities. Please tell your members of Congress you strongly support the Local Radio Freedom Act and oppose the music performance tax.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.