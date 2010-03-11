Bomb threat forces evacuation of Florence school

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Students in one Florence school are back in class after a bomb threat forced an evacuation Thursday morning.

According to Florence School District One spokeswoman Pam Little-McDaniel, officials at West Florence High School, 221 North Beltline Dr., received a written threat Thursday. All students and staff were immediately evacuated, and the school's resource officer notified the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Officers searched the school's campus, and students returned to class after it was deemed safe.

