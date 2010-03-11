CCU bands to perform

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23 in Wheelwright Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required.

The concert will feature the Coastal Winds and Symphonic Band, directed by James Tully, associate professor of music and director of bands, in "Music of The British Isles." Works focusing on composers, hymns and melodies from England, Ireland and Scotland will be presented, in addition to music by other major composers such as Mozart and Rossini. The program includes "2nd Suite in F" by Gustav Holst, "A Longford Legend" by Robert Sheldon, "Be Thou My Vision" by David Gillingham and "British 8th March" by Zo Elliott.

The Coastal Winds features the finest wind and percussion players at the University. Performers are selected by audition. The group regularly programs the best in wind band literature, from the Renaissance masters to the most recent prize-winning composers.

The Symphonic Band has been the mainstay of the concert band program at the University since its inception in 2001. This ensemble has played two world premieres and has performed with some of the genre's finest wind band conductors and soloists.

For tickets or more information, call the Wheelwright Box Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 843-349-2502.