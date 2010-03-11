FMU’s Sharifi named PBC tennis Player of the Week

From Francis Marion University
FLORENCE, SC – Francis Marion University junior Dilshod Sharifi has been selected as the Peach Belt Conference men's tennis "Player of the Week" for the week of March 1-7.
Sharifi, a native of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, posted a 3-0 mark in singles and a 2-1 doubles record during that period.
Playing in the No. 1 singles position, he beat the eighth-ranked singles player in the country, from fourth-ranked Lynn University, while also earning victories over the top players from nationally ranked Georgia College & State University and Tusculum College.
Sharifi and Oshada Wijemanne teamed in doubles to beat a Top 20 doubles team from GCSU. Sharifi and Mickey Poirier teamed to beat the top squad from Tusculum, while he and Wijemanne dropped a close 8-6 decision to the No. 1 doubles duo from Lynn.
For the season, Sharifi owns a 7-0 record in singles and is ranked 17th in NCAA Division II. He also possesses a 7-1 doubles mark and he and Wijemanne are ranked No. 2 nationally.
He has helped lead Francis Marion to a 6-2 record and a No.15 national ranking.
Both the FMU men's and women's tennis teams will host a pair of Peach Belt Conference matches this weekend. The Patriots will entertain Georgia Southwestern State University on Saturday at 11 a.m. and Columbus State University on Sunday at 11 a.m.
