Casino boat jobs draw mixed reaction in Little River - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Casino boat jobs draw mixed reaction in Little River

Huntington, WV -

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Nearly 200 jobs will be up for grabs at two job fairs being held by the former owners of Sun Cruz Casinos.

The first job fair is Thursday at the former port building on Mineola Avenue in Little River from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The second is March 16 at the same time and location.

However, some nearby restaurant owners aren't excited, including Rich Dobkins who owns Fibber's directly across from the port.

"The people come here in the morning. They get on the boat, they feed them on the boat. They get off the boat. They go home. Most of the people don't frequent any of the restaurants here. They're getting on the boat expecting their free meal. When they get off the boat they're either drunk or broke and they go home," he said.

His bartender likes to take more of a positive approach.

"Some people do like to come in and just have a quick drink before they get on the boat. I did have a few customers come in today from the job fair," said Cynthia Marchand.

