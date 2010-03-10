Conway attorney to enter SC House race

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway attorney is expected to announce his candidacy for the South Carolina House of Representatives Thursday.

Bert Von Herrmann will be seeking the seat of current Republican Thad Viers, who has been serving in the South Carolina House since 2003.

"What we need is someone who will focus on our community [and] who will be honest even if it hurts," Von Herrmann said, prior to his official announcement.

Von Herrmann says he hopes a successful campaign will help bring added attention to Horry County.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.